Anushka Sharma Drops Intriguing Glimpse of Chakdra 'Xpress Shoot At Night; Check Here

Anushka Sharma is currently busy prepping for her upcoming sports biopic Chakda 'Xpress. Recently, the actress teased her fans by sharing a glimpse from her busy night shoot. The picture showed the crew busy recording on the sets. “Night Shoot. Yaya," she wrote while sharing the sneak peek with her Instagram family.

Anushka Sharma has been a part of various movies ranging from the romantic genre to thriller and horror as well. Anushka will be making a comeback to the big screens with the sports biopic Chakda Xpress based on the former Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. The movie will show the journey of Jhulan Goswami who strives to make a place for herself in the male-dominated field and finally fulfils her dream by representing India.

Previously, Anushka Sharma uploaded a heartfelt post after Jhulan Goswami announced her retirement. Anushka shared some photos of the sportsperson and penned a note which read, “An inspiration. A role-model. A legend. Your name will be etched in history forever. Thank you, Jhulan Goswami, for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket." Jhulan expressed gratitude to Anushka's message.

On Jhulan's birthday, Anushka penned a beautiful birthday wish for the legendary Indian pacer turned 40. “Happy Birthday Champ! It's been such a privilege to know you. You are a generation-defining cricketer who leveled the playing field for women cricketers in India. More power to you!" she wrote. Jhulan was quick to respond to Anushka's birthday wish. She reshared her post and said, “Thanks a lot fav" along with a heart and angel emoticons.

Chakda Xpress is helmed by Prosit Roy and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The movie will feature Anushka Sharma, Renuka Shahane and Koushik Sen among many others and is bank-rolled by Anushka’s production house Clean Slate Filmz.

