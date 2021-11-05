Anushka Sharma Drops Mushy Pic with Virat Kohli Wishing Him Happy Birthday, Says 'You are Fearless'

Anushka Sharma shared a photo with her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, as she wished him happy birthday. Anushka looks radiant in a yellow ethnic outfit and Virat wears a white kurta and complements her beautifully. Anushka and Virat embrace each other in this mushy pic that has gone viral on social media. The couple is seen posing on the beach.

Anushka Sharma Shares Priceless Photo With Vamika, Check Out Celebs’ Cute Moments With Their Kids

Anushka captioned her post, “No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are ♥️ Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness (sic)."

Advertisement

In the comments section, Virat replied, " You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to god everyday for us being together my love. I love you (sic)."

The Bollywood actress was accompanying Virat on the ICC T20 World Cup tournament in Dubai.

Read: Anushka Sharma Resumes Work After Returning From Dubai, Clicked in Mumbai After Three Months

Earlier in September, she returned to India and even started shooting for some brand commitments.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.