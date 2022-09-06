Anushka Sharma Enjoys 'Breakfast Date' With Parents In England, Virat Kohli Drops a Heart

Anushka Sharma is enjoying her “breakfast date" in North Yorkshire’s Harrogate town. And it is not with her husband, Virat Kohli. Any guesses who has joined her today? Well, it’s none other than her parents.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, Anushka Sharma shared some highlights from her outing. The first snap features the actress taking a selfie with her parents, father Ajay Kumar Sharma and mother Ashima Sharma. The trio is seen flaunting their million-dollar smiles in the snap. Swiping left, we get a glimpse of her black coffee followed by a picture of the cafe wall showcasing cute photo frames of dogs and a cat. Anushka also shared a picture of bread and cookies up for sale.

“Breakfast date with the parents," she captioned the Instagram post followed by a coffee and a double heart emoji. Check out her post here:

Advertisement

Soon after the pictures were shared, Anushka’s cricketer husband Virat Kohli dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section. While one of the fans called her breakfast date with her parents ‘adorable’, another social media user shared that it’s ‘sweet’.

Anushka Sharma is currently in England shooting for her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress. The actress has been sweating it out both in the gym as well as in nets. Just a few days ago, Anushka shared a glimpse of the Chakda Xpress journey via director Prosit Roy. While fans expressed their excitement to watch the actress on screen, there was a special comment from her beau, Virat Kohli. The Indian cricketer was all hearts at Anushka Sharma’s post.

The Jhulan Goswami biopic will mark Anushka’s return to the silver screen who was last seen in the film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Chakda Xpress will also mark her first film after the birth of her daughter, Vamika.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here