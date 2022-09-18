Anushka Sharma Faces New Challenge While Shooting for Chakda Xpress: 'When You Got to Wake Up and...'

Anushka Sharma is currently in England shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, which is based on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress often shares updates from the films, be it photos from her training sessions or videos of their table read. Now, the actress has talked about another new challenge she is facing while shooting for the film.

On Sunday, Anushka took to her Instagram Story section to share a mirror selfie where she can be seen wearing black compression tights. She wrote, “When you got to wake up and wear compression tights (or even sleep with) cuz … sports based film."

Take a look at the photo:

Earlier in the day, the actress shared a photo with her cricketer-husband, Virat Kohli, as she was missing him. Kohli is in Mohali for India’s T20 match with Australia. Her post read, “The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person ❤️ #MissingHubby too much post."

While Kohli was in the UK, he spent quality time with Anushka and their social media posts was proof. Both Anushka and Virat took to their respective Instagram handles to drop romantic photos with each other. Earlier this week, the former Indian cricket team skipper took to Instagram and shared a romantic picture with the Chakda Xpress star.

Meanwhile, Chakda Xpress marks Anushka’s comeback on the big screen after her 2018 film Zero. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. This film will also be Anushka’s first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika. Virat and Anushka welcomed her last year. Anushka revealed in an interview earlier this year that Virat has been giving cricketing tips that she is incorporating into the film.

