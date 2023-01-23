Anushka Sharma Fights Winds, Keeps Calm Even As Her Top Struggles To Stay In Place; Watch

Anushka Sharma was fighting strong winds with her biggest smile as she made her way to an event in Mumbai on Monday. Anushka has turned investor with Slurrp Farm and was participating in the media interactions taking place in the city. For the event, the actress was seen wearing a sunshine yellow off-shoulder top that matched perfectly with her chirpy personality.

However, the winds refused to play along. As she walked into the event, she was met with a strong wind that not only messed with her hair but also her top. Nevertheless, Anushka remained calm and made her way to the stage as soon as possible. The actress sported her contagious smile. Watch the video below:

We bow down to you, Anushka, for tackling such a tricky situation with the biggest smile!

Anushka recently made the headlines after she celebrated her daughter Vamika’s second birthday. While the celebrations remained far from social media, she did treat us with a happy picture of Vamika along with a sweet birthday note. “Two years ago my heart grew wide open," she said. In the photo, Anushka was seen holding her baby girl with all love and affection.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for Chakda Express. She essays the role of ace Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Speaking about the movie during an event, she shared, “Chakda Xpress is a really special film. It is extremely close to my heart because of the subject that it focuses on. I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and her contribution to women’s cricket in India. It is an honor for me to bring a film that is inspired by her life and times to audiences around the world".

The film will release on Netflix.

