Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her Infectious Smile in These Throwback Pictures, Take a Look

Anushka Sharma is one avid social media user and the actress never fails to share glimpses of her life on the platform. Her regular ‘good morning’ posts and no-makeup post-workout selfies are particularly favourite among fans. In her recent Instagram update, the actress shared a couple of throwback pictures that show her basking in the sun, amid the lap of nature. She is dressed in a light pink shirt which she paired with denim. She flaunted her radiant smile as she posed for the camera.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, “This day was … ❤️ #Throwback"

On the work front, things look extremely bright for the actress. She will be making her comeback with the film with cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic, Chakda ‘Xpress.

Moreover, Anushka’s production house Clean Slate Filmz Pvt is reportedly partnering with popular digital streaming giants Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to release series and movies worth 4 billion rupees ($54 million). The actress, who owns the production house with her brother Karnesh Ssharma, has released a project on each platform in the past. While Paatal Lok was released on Amazon Prime Video, Bulbbul was released on Netflix, in 2020.

A spokesperson of Netflix revealed that the platform will be releasing three Clean Slate Filmz projects in the coming months. While details are still under wrap, Anushka had confirmed earlier this month that her comeback film Chakda ‘Xpress, based on the life and struggles of Jhulan Goswami, will be released on the platform.

The production house also has Mai and Qala in the pipeline.

