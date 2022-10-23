Home » News » Movies » Anushka Sharma Flooded With Phone Calls After Virat Kohli's Ind vs Pak Performance, Didn't Know What To Do

Anushka Sharma Flooded With Phone Calls After Virat Kohli's Ind vs Pak Performance, Didn't Know What To Do

Virat Kohli revealed that he spoke to Anushka Sharma soon after India beat Pakistan and she told him about the numerous calls she received.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 21:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Virat Kohli talks about Anushka Sharma's reaction to his performance during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match. (AP Photo)
Virat Kohli talks about Anushka Sharma's reaction to his performance during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match. (AP Photo)

Anushka Sharma informed Virat Kohli that she was flooded with phone calls after India beat Pakistan during the T20 World Cup tournament on Sunday. The Indian cricketer made the revelation during a post-match interview. Virat scored an impressive 82-run score which helped India chase the 160-run target set by Pakistan.

Speaking with the broadcasters following the match, Virat revealed he spoke to Anushka after the win and she was extremely proud of him. “I spoke to my wife Anushka, she was over the moon. She just told me one thing, ‘People are so happy. They are calling me to express their happiness, I don’t know what to do.’ So I don’t realize what is happening on the outside. My job is to do it on the field," he said.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Following the match, Anushka took to Instagram and shared a sweet post honoring his victory. She shared pictures in which she captured Virat’s reaction to the team India winning and Rohit Sharma carrying Virat on his shoulder along with a note for Virat.

“You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!" she wrote.

“So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious ⭐️and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin," she added. Virat took to the comments section and wrote, “Thank you my love for being by my side through everything every single moment. I feel so grateful and love you so much."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: October 23, 2022, 21:02 IST
last updated: October 23, 2022, 21:07 IST