Anushka Sharma Following Tailor-Made Workout Routine To Play Jhulan Goswami In Chakda Xpress: Report

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma marked her powerful return to silver screen with the announcement of her upcoming flick Chakda ‘Xpress. The movie based on the decorated woman fast bowler of India, Jhulan Goswami, is titled Chakda ‘Xpress. Anushka Sharma has started prepping for her role, and as per a report the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star is following a tailor made workout routine to get into the shoes of Jhulan.

“If you closely follow Anushka’s social media, you will see that she is constantly putting up content related to working out. So, just to let the cat out of the bag, she has started prepping to play Jhulan on screen. She plays a cricketer in the film and while Anushka has always been one of the fittest actresses in Indian cinema, she will need to tailor-make her workout to achieve the kind of body and fitness level she needs to play Jhulan effectively," informed a trade source to Bollywood Hungama.

“Anushka Sharma has given us memorable female protagonists in Indian cinema. Her magnificent body of work shows how she has given audiences some of the most incredible leading ladies in Indian cinema in films like Sultan, NH10, Band Baaja Baaraat, Pari, Phillauri, PK, to name a few. She is also known to transform herself for films and Jhulan is a film that will give us a chance to see a vintage Anushka performance," continued the source.

The source to the outlet concluded saying, “Anushka doing a film on women’s cricket is exciting from the very onset and the fact that the makers are trying to make it the biggest sports film inspired by a female sporting icon in scale and canvas makes things all the more exciting!"

Chakda Xpress is set to stream on Netflix. Speaking about associating with the film, Anushka wrote in the Instagram post: “As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit."

The cricket-themed film marks Anushka’s first film in three years. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, which was released in 2018. Though she hadn’t faced the camera, Anushka was actively involved in her production company, Clean Slate Filmz. Under the banner, Anushka backed the hit Amazon Prime Series Paatal Lok and Netflix drama Bulbbul. She is also backing Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut project Qala.

