Anushka Sharma Gets Cosy With Virat Kohli for Mushy Pic, Asks 'Who Goes to Bed at 9:30?'

Anushka Sharma often shares mushy pics with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli on Instagram. The actress on Monday night once again posted a loved-up pic of them as they headed to bed early. She wore a comfortable hoodie and snuggled up to him in the photo. Sharing the selfie on Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, “Who goes to bed at 9:30?"

Anushka and Virat are currently in South Africa, where the latter is playing for Team India in the ongoing Test series against the host nation. India and South Africa will lock horns in the third and final Test, beginning Tuesday at Cape Town.

Anushka Sharma also celebrated New Year with Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika in South Africa. She shared happy pictures from their celebrations together. The actor-producer said goodbye to 2021 with these words: “The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you." Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is set to make a comeback in films after a gap of three years. The actress will star in Netflix original “Chakda Xpress", a film inspired by the life and times of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. The movie traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

