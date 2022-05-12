Anushka Sharma Gives a Shoutout to Virat Kohli as He Jokes About His Bad Form In IPL In Recent Interview

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are always hyping each other up, be it on social media or in real life. Recently, the Indian cricketer appeared for a fun interview which was shared on the official social media handle of his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the video, Virat can be seen joking about his bad form in IPL and also taking those questions in a good spirit. Sharing the video on her Instagram Story section, Anushka wrote, “If you cannot laugh at yourself, you may be missing the colossal joke of the century."

Take a look:

During the interview, he also spoke about visiting Bangalore with Anushka and the interviewer Danish Sait joked about the time when the actress called him handsome over Virat Kohli. The caption on RCB’s official handle read, “RCB Insider: Mr Nags meets Virat Kohli Interview of the year! Catch Virat Kohli in a relaxed, honest and fun avatar, even as Mr. Nags tries to annoy him just like he’s done over the years. ."

Watch the video here:

Moreover, when the cricketer was asked to draw his idea of freedom, he drew a mountain and three figures depicting him, Anushka and their daughter Vamika. Virat described this as his idea of freedom.

A couple of days ago, Anushka celebrated her 33rd birthday. While wishes poured in from across the industry, Kohli also penned an adorable note for her biggest support system. Sharing a snap with Anushka, Kohli wrote, “Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around."

Meanwhile, the actress will be making her comeback with the film Chakda ‘Xpress.

