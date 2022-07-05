Anushka Sharma Gives Full Drama Vibes As She Gets Her Makeup Done in Latest Instagram Pics

Anushka Sharma may not have done films for a long time but the actress keeps her fans updated about her other work commitments and personal growth on social media. Anushka is quite active on Instagram and often shares pics from her photo shoots and family gatherings.

On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself from her makeup session. The actress was giving off full drama vibes while her makeup artist doing her touch up.

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her comeback film Chadka Xpress. She recently shared that she has wrapped the first schedule of shoot for the biopic. Chakda Xpress is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka shared a photo of a cricket ball with the sentence ‘It’s a schedule wrap!’ scribbled on it. Sharing it, the actress wrote, “SCHEDULE ONE DONE… More to follow… #ChakdaXpress"

Chakda Xpress will mark Anushka’s comeback to films after Zero, which co-starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. This also marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika.

Advertisement

Talking about Chakda ‘Xpress, Anushka had earlier said, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.