Anushka Sharma Gives Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phone Bhoot A Shoutout

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter’s most awaited horror comedy Phone Bhoot is just around the corner. While the audience is eager to see the trio on the silver screen, it seems that the tinsel town is also equally stoked for the film to drop. Anushka Sharma is one of the many celebs who have already predicted that Phone Bhoot would be as fun as their recent mockumentary.

On Monday, the Band Baaja Baraat actress took to her Instagram stories to share the latest candid mockumentary interview of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi with the Excel movies YouTube channel. Along with the clip, Anushka tagged all of them and wrote, “This is so smart and hilarious and you three are so brilliant in this that I can only imagine looking at this that your film will be 👌👌👌! Good Luck Guys!"

The interaction was a lively mix of humour with Sidhant mocking Ishaan for his poor acting skills in a comedy movie and Ishaan maintaining his stoic pose when asked whether he received more money for the project. In another portion of the video, the two actors come to a mutual agreement that it is imperative to read a script before signing the film and additionally confessed that they didn’t peruse the screenplay as they were imbued in brand endorsements.

Ishaan stated, “Maine tabhi haan kardi thi, jab Katrina ne haan kiya tha (I said yes when Katrina agreed to do the film)." Sidhant wholeheartedly concurred with that statement.

Ishaan and Sidhant also revealed that Katrina Kaif was undeniably the best prankster on sets among the three of them. Sidhant also took a jibe at the budg of the film. “Mujhe toh bola tha ki badi film hogi (They had told me that it will be a ‘big’ film)," he said. To this, Ishaan responded, “Pata nahi film ki budget kaha udaa diya (Don’t know where they spent the big budget of the movie)."

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot, is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment. The movie is all set to release on November 4, 2022. In the trailer of the film that was released recently, Katrina Kaif appears to be a ghost with a mission for Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who seem to be the desi equivalent of Ghostbusters. She wants them to eliminate a spooky Jackie Shroff or “Aatma Ram" and she gives them the task of doing so.

