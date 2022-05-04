Anushka Sharma Has Mushy Reaction As Virat Kohli Calls Her His 'Favourite' in New Workout Video

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples across the country. They are two powerful individuals, in their respective fraternities, and when the duo comes together - all eyes are on them. From sports to film industry events, Kohli and Anushka have been by each other’s side - throughout. Once again, Kohli and Anushka have proven that they are one team by setting out some major couple goals. The duo recently hit the gym together and also made sure that they inspire fans about the same.

Posting a video of him and Anushka working out in the gym, Kohli penned a little note which read, “Back to my favourite. With my favourite Anushka Sharma." The actor, too, acknowledged the post by dropping in a couple of flexed biceps and heart emoticons.

Kohli got the company of his better half in the gym, as Anushka is preparing for her upcoming movie - Chakda ‘Xpress - which is a biopic on former Indian captain and bowler Jhulan Goswami. The film will be focusing on the hardships and challenges the cricketer had to face to make a place for herself in the gentlemen’s game. The actor has been sweating it out in the nets, and now gym to portray her character with utmost perfection.

A couple of days ago, Anushka celebrated her 33rd birthday. While wishes poured in from across the industry, Kohli also penned an adorable note for her biggest support system. Sharing a snap with Anushka, Kohli wrote, “Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around."

Meanwhile, Kohli is currently busy with the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2O22. His team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is currently placed at the fifth spot in the points table.

