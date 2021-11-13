Anushka Sharma Holds Vamika Close to Her as Virat Kohli and She Returns From Dubai, See Pics

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was clicked by the paparazzi at Mumbai’s Kalina Airport on Saturday, as the couple returned from Dubai along with their 9-month-old daughter Vamika. Anushka was accompanying Virat for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup tournament. In the photos, Anushka can be seen holding Vamika close to her and her face is completely shielded from the cameras.

Her outfit for the day was a casual white tee paired with blue denim. Virat, on the other hand, was seen twinning with her as he wore a white tee with shorts.

Take a look at the photos:

Earlier in the day, the actress took to her Instagram Story section to share a throwback photo with Virat where she jokingly called them ‘delicious.’

She also did her first professional photo shoot after Vamika’s birth in February this year. Dressed in a black leather shirt, Anushka looked gorgeous as ever as she stunned on the cover of Grazia. She completed her look with some blingy accessories. In another pic, she stuns in a black see-through dress with a bold slit and feathers. In another pic, she wears an off-shoulder dress and lets her eyes do all the talking. In another picture, she wore a blouse and trousers in black.

Speaking to Grazia, Anushka said, “One of the things this experience has taught me is to always look at the positives. It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn’t playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader."

