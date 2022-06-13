Anushka Sharma, Husband Virat Kohli Return from Their Beach Vacation, See Pics

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli had taken some time off together for a quick beach vacation. The couple, along with their daughter Vamika, were headed to Maldives a few days back. They also posted several pictures from Maldives, which looked just perfect. Now, the couple have returned back to Mumbai.

Virat and Anushka were spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport. While Virat was dressed in all white and looked summer ready, Anushka was in all black and paired a black crop top with black trousers. The actress also wore a hat. While the couple were getting down from their car, many also caught a glimpse of their daughter Vamika. Check out Virat and Anushka’s pictures here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, Anushka and Virat had posted pictures from the trip. Anushka showed us how to take pictures by oneself, and looked flawless in an orange monokini. Virat, on the other hand, had posted a shirtless picture.

On her work front, Anushka Sharma is all geared up to finally make her comeback after Zero, like co-star Shah Rukh Khan. The actress will essay the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming Netflix film, Chakda ‘Xpress. When asked about whether she has been taking tips from her cricketer husband on how to get everything right, the actress had told Harper’s Bazaar, “We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips."

Talking about Chakda ‘Xpress, Anushka had earlier said, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.