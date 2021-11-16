Anushka Sharma is a Sight to Behold as She Flaunts the Brightest Smile in Neon Beachwear

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Tuesday afternoon took to social media to share a couple of images from a pool and we can’t take off our eyes from her infectious smile. In the photos, the diva can be seen wearing neon green monokini as she poses from the pool. In the first photo, she has her eyes closed as she is laughing and in the second photo, she gives an alluring pose at the camera. She shared the post on Instagram and left an emoji as a caption.

Take a look:

Virat Kohli was quick to comment on her post with two emojis.

The actress recently returned to Mumbai with her cricketer-husband and daughter Vamika. They were accompanying Virat in Dubai for T20 World Cup.

Anushka also resumed work recently after giving birth to Vamike in February. Last week, she shared photos from her first professional photo shoot after her daughter’s birth. She shared several photos in different outfits. In one of them, she is seen dressed in a black leather shirt, and in another pic, she stuns in a black see-through dress with a bold slit and feathers.

Speaking to Grazia, Anushka said, “One of the things this experience has taught me is to always look at the positives. It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn’t playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. Next, she will be seen in Navdeep Singh’s Kaneda, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Her banner will also launch Irrfan’s son Babil in the upcoming movie Qala opposite Tripti Dimri.

