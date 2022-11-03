Anushka Sharma Is All Hearts As Virat Kohli Scores Yet Another 50 In T20 World Cup

Team India marked yet another triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 with its latest clash against Bangladesh in a nail-biting finish on Wednesday, November 2. Former captain Virat Kohli scored a half-century, yet again, contributing to a total of 184 runs for six wickets. Kohli also smashed the record for most runs in the history of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval.

The 33-year-old cricketer’s unbeaten 64 runs in 44 balls increased his T20 World Cup total runs to an impressive 1065 runs in only 23 innings. As Kohli attained the remarkable feat, Anushka Sharma showered him with love in response to his new record and outstanding performance. The Bollywood actress never fails to celebrate her husband’s accomplishments on social media, and this time was no different.

Soon after Virat Kohli slammed a 37-ball 50 in India’s recent faceoff with Bangladesh, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her television screen, featuring Kohli from the T20 World Cup match, on Instagram. She also went all red-heart emojis in the caption of her Instagram story. Sharma then posted a news article that declared her hubby has broken the record for most T20 World Cup runs.

Not so long ago, Anushka Sharma penned a heartwarming note for Virat Kohli after India’s victory over Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022. Sharing a string of photos from the much-talked-about match, Sharma lavished Kohli with praise for bringing “joy in people’s lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali!" An excerpt from her extensive note read, “I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!"

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls carried India to a thrilling last-ball victory over Pakistan.

