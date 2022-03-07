Anushka Sharma Is All Love for Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Post After His Historic 100th Test

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is all heart for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli who was recently honoured by the BCCI commemorating his landmark 100th Test match — the first game against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

Virat on Sunday had shared a video montage featuring some memorable moments from his Test cricket career on his Instagram account. Sharing the post, Virat wrote, “Been a long journey to get here. Full of ups and downs and learnings. Would not have had it any other way. Thank you for all your support."

Anushka reposted Virat’s thank-you post on her Instagram stories and added a red heart emoji to it. Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid on Friday felicitated Virat Kohli as the former Indian skipper completed 100 Test matches with Anushka Sharma on his side on the 1st Day of the opening Test match between India and Sri Lanka at Mohali’s Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) stadium in Mohali.

Kohli has become only the 12th Indian to achieve the milestone for the Indian team and joined Dravid in the elite list of cricketers to have done the same. The 33-year-old has become the 71st player in world cricket to do the same.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma rejoiced after the Indian women’s cricket team beat Pakistan in their first match at the Women’s World Cup 2022. On Sunday, the Mithali Raj-led team locked horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in Mount Maunganui and beat them by 107 Runs. India had set a target of 244 runs after losing seven wickets in 50 overs and managed to restrain the Pakistani team to 137 runs all out.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka Sharma wrote, “What a flawless performance by our women in blue on securing their first win at the tournament #CWC22". She added a clapping hands emoticon as well. The actress also wished the team for their next match. “Good luck for the next match!!" she added.

