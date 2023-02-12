Anushka Sharma is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. The actress, who ventured into Bollywood in 2008 with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. She has been a part of many movies including Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, NH10, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Phillauri, Pari, Sui Dhaaga, Jab Harry Met Sejal among others. Since her debut, Anushka has captivated her audience with her charm and acting skills. She is one of those actresses who loves to keep her fans and followers updated. Whenever Anushka shares a post on social media, her fans go crazy. Now, yet again, the actress has shared an interesting post, flaunting her chunky sneakers on Sunday, and her fans are all hearts.

In the picture posted on her official Instagram handle, the Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actress posted two of her pics. In the snaps, the actress is seen seated on the staircase, as she donned a grey jacket with a white tank top and paired it with black black jeggings. The actress flaunts her colourful sneakers, as she posed smilingly looking at the lens. Bearing a no make up look, the actress seem stylish as always.

Take a look at the pics here:

Soon after the pics were shares, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. While one of the fans commented, “You look super fab ^^," another commented, " Cutieeee❤️." A third comment reads, " Loveeee❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍." Another comment reads, " Baby ."

Recently, Anushka Sharma grabbed headlines as she gave a shoutout to the Siddharth Anand directorial which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actress shared a post by YRF which states Pathaan’s collections. It became the first Hindi film to breach the Rs 400 Cr nett box office benchmark in India and has collected Rs 780 Cr gross worldwide.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be making her comeback with the film Chakda Xpress. This will be her first film after the birth of her and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. Chakda Xpress is based on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and also stars Renuka Shahane and Koushik Sen among others in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Anushka’s production house Clean Slate Filmz and helmed by Prosit Roy. It will stream exclusively on Netflix.

