Anushka Sharma is Back With Her 'Sweaty Selfie' Series on Instagram, Take a Look

Anushka Sharma dropped yet another post-work, makeup-less selfies and her glow is hard to miss. The Bollywood actress regularly drops her post work out selfies and shares glimpses from her personal life on social media. In the most recent picture, she can be seen dressed in a white t-shirt and is lying down on what seems to be a yoga mat. She added a gif to her Instagram Story that read, “Sweaty Selfie." Take a look at the photo:

Recently, Anushka Sharma a lengthy note dedicated to her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli after he announced he would be stepping down as the Test Captain of the Indian cricket team. The actress took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of Virat wearing the white Test Jersey along with a note detailing how proud she is of him and his seven-year-journey as the Test captain.

On Saturday, Virat took fans by surprise when he announced that he would be stepping down as the Test captain.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is set to make a comeback in films after a gap of three years. The actress will star in the Netflix original “Chakda Xpress", a film inspired by the life and times of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. The movie traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket. Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, “Chakda Xpress" is directed by Prosit Roy.

