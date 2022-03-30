Anushka Sharma is Her Goofy Self in the Latest BTS Video From Her Shoot, Watch

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is an avid social media user and loves to keep her fans updated about her work and life, shared a BTS video from one of her shoots and we can’t help but notice how adorable she looks. She is dressed in a beige outfit and has kept her short hair open. In between striking the perfect pose for the camera, the video sees her showing off her goofy side and making funny expressions at the camera. Captioning the post, she wrote in Hindi, “शूटिंग पे".

Take a look:

It was only yesterday that her cricketer-husband gave us a glimpse of what seems like their daughter Vamika’s play area. The couple posed for a smiley and flaunted their bright smiles. Anushka, however, left a hilarious comment on the post. The actress who always refers to Virat as her fan, wrote, “Happy to make my fans happy. Anything for my fans 💁🏻‍♀️"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who has been away from the spotlight after the 2018 release Zero, is all set to return with Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, with Anushka assuming the role of the legendary cricketer. “It is a tremendously meaningful picture since it is fundamentally a narrative of the immense sacrifice," the actress wrote while sharing a clip of the trailer for the film a few days back.

She also stepped away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz (CSF) in order to focus on her “first love" which is acting. It will now be taken forward by her brother Karnesh. The production house has given out memorable films like NH10, Phillauri, Pari, Paatal Lok, and Bulbbul.

