Anushka Sharma is Not Happy With Virat Kohli's Jugaad Skills in This New Video, Watch

B’Town’s cutest couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are back with their next adorable advertisement. However, in this one, the Pari actress is disappointed at her cricketer-husband’s problem-solving or ‘jugaad’ skills. The video starts with Anushka looking for her hair clip all over the house. She then finds Virat with her clutcher as he is trying to use them to hold together loose wires around their television set. Annoyed at him, she takes away her clip which leads to the wires falling off.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “For some reason, Virat decided to overestimate the power of a common clip. ‍♀️ Thankfully @livspace interiors are not just stunning but smart too. #LoveTheWayYouLiv #homeinteriors #livspace #ad"

Last month, pictures from this shoot were shared by the paparazzi and Virat’s blue turban looks had gone viral. Prior to this, the couple has collaborated on several advertisements. Interestingly, that is how they met. They tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Vamika in January, 2021.

Meanwhile, Anushka, who has been away from the spotlight after the 2018 release Zero, is all set to return with Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, with Anushka assuming the role of the legendary cricketer. “It is a tremendously meaningful picture since it is fundamentally a narrative of the immense sacrifice," the actress wrote while sharing a clip of the trailer for the film a few days back.

Though she hadn’t faced the camera since 2018, Anushka was actively involved in her production company, Clean Slate Filmz. Under the banner, Anushka backed the hit Amazon Prime Series Paatal Lok and Netflix drama Bulbbul. She is also backing Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut project Qala.

