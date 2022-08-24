Anushka Sharma Jets Off to England for her Film Chakda Xpress, Shares Picture

Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback with her film Chakda Xpress and the actress is preparing hard for it. The Jhulan Goswami biopic will mark her return to the silver screen after her film Zero which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. It is also her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she welcomed in 2021 with Virat Kohli. Now, the actress has jetted off to England for her film and shared the update on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Anushka took to the Instagram story section to share a photo from her flight and wrote, “See you soon England…#Chakda Xpress."

Take a look at her update:

Earlier this month, reports were doing the rounds that Anushka will be heading to Leeds for an intensive training session for Chakda Xpress. The actress plays the role of former Indian women’s cricket captain Jhulan Goswami in the biopic. A report by Mid-Day revealed that Anushka is scheduled to leave for Leeds with her trainer in tow. The training will take place for two weeks and Anushka will be polishing her bowling skills during the course.

Anushka has already begun to prep for the film. The actress had previously revealed that she has been taking cricket tips from her husband, Virat Kohli. “We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips," she told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year.

Anushka Sharma keeps sharing updates of her professional and personal life on social media, be it the table read sessions of her film, her post-workout selfies or her adorable snaps with her cricketer-husband and their daughter.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is set to release on Feb 02, 2023.

