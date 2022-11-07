Anushka Sharma Kick-Starts ‘Grueling’ Last Schedule of Chakda Xpress in Mumbai

Actor Anushka Sharma recently wrapped up the Kolkata schedule of her next film Chakda Xpress. She was accompanied by her daughter, Vamika, to the city of joy as they made the most of their time travelling and enjoying the most popular sweets the city has to offer. And now, we have learnt that she has started shooting the last schedule of the film in Mumbai. A trade source reveals, “She has been shooting non-stop for Chakda Xpress for the past few months. As we all know that she has always strived to be a perfectionist, she has left no stones unturned for this film. Anushka has put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated fast bowler. She now has a grueling schedule in Mumbai."

The hugely-mounted Netflix Film, which is based on the life and times of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream - to play cricket.

Advertisement

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. She holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Chakda Xpress will mark Anushka’s return to the screens after more than four years. Sharing the teaser of the film, she had said, “I was absolutely blown away by the script, it was an eye-opener for me into the world of women’s cricket as I am sure it will be for you all as well."

Taking to Instagram, she further wrote, “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionising women’s cricket in India. It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women’s cricket that has turned things around for generations to come. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit," Anushka added.

Read all the Latest Movies News here