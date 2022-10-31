Anushka Sharma Lashes Out At Fan For Invading Virat Kohli's Privacy By Sharing Video Of His Hotel Room

Anushka Sharma has lashed out at the fan who shared a video of Virat Kohli’s private room in the hotel he was staying at. The actress, reposting the video shared by Virat on her Instagram Stories, confessed she has experienced her share of breach of privacy but this incident is the ‘worst.

“Have experience for incidents where fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks ‘celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega’ should know that you are also part of the problem," she wrote.

“Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?" she added.

Virat originally shared the video and expressed his disappointment over the breach of privacy. The cricket, sharing the video on Instagram, wrote, “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

The cricketer is currently in Australia, participating in the T20 World Cup tournament. The cricketer has been making headlines for his performance in the series, especially for his impressive score in India vs Pakistan match.

Meanwhile, Anushka recently returned from Bengal, where she was shooting for a portion of her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday after wrapping the shoot schedule.

