Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They have surely come a long way in their professional and personal lives, and are also wonderful parents to their 2-year-old daughter Vamika. Looking back at their journey, Virat Kohli shared that he’s grateful to his wife Anushka and sees her as an inspiration.

In a recent conversation with the RCB podcast, Virat talked about the ‘massive’ sacrifices that Anushka made as a mother. “The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive," he shared.

“Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement," the cricketer added.

Virat further called Anushka his biggest inspiration and said, “When you look for inspiration, you start from home and, obviously, Anushka has been a big inspiration for me. My life had a completely different perspective. When you fall in love with a person, you start processing those changes within you as well. Her outlook towards life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things."

In January this year, Anushka and Virat also celebrated their daughter Vamika’s second birthday. On this special day, Anushka had dropped an unseen picture with her little princess on social media and had written, “Two years ago my heart grew wide open ❤️".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic on the life of cricketed Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming sports drama will be releasing on Netflix soon.

