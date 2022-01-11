Anushka Sharma, On Vamika's 1st Birthday, Shares Pic Of Her Daughter Playing With Wriddhiman Saha's Daughter

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika turned one year old on Tuesday, January 11. While the actor and the cricketer have been tight-lipped about the birthday celebrations planned for the day, the little one has been getting birthday wishes from many. Earlier in the day, Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma shared a picture collage of Vamika and wished her. Now, Wriddhiman Saha’s wife Romi Mitra shared a picture of her daughter with Vamika and wished the one-year-old.

In the picture, Wriddhiman and Romi’s daughter and Vamika were seen playing with a few toys. Vamika is dressed in a dress with rainbows printed on them. A small tent was set up close by. Abiding by Anushka and Virat’s request to keep Vamika’s identity hidden, Romi’s picture showed the little one’s back facing the camera. Sharing the picture, Romi wrote, “Happy birthday to dear Vamika." She tagged Anushka in the post. Anushka reposted the picture and added a ‘thank you’ gif to it. It isn’t clear if the picture is new or an old one.

Advertisement

Anushka and Virat will be celebrating Vamika’s first birthday in South Africa. Virat and the Indian cricket team are currently in South Africa where they are playing a number of Test and ODI matches against the hosts. Virat and Anushka travelled to South Africa in December. They were seen at the Mumbai airport. At the time, Virat had requested the paparazzi to not photograph Vamika. The couple has chosen to keep Vamika away from the spotlight. While they have shared posts featuring her in the past, they keep her face hidden.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Anushka recently announced her comeback movie. Having taken a break from films since 2018, Anushka announced she would be playing the lead in Chakda Xpress. The film is former cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic. Anushka plays the cricketer. The film will directly stream on Netflix. While acting had taken a backseat, Anushka was active producing digital projects such as Paatal Lok, Bulbbul and Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut project Qala.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.