Anushka Sharma On Virat Kohli Stepping Down As Test Captain: 'I’ve Sat Next To You With Tears In Your Eyes'

Anushka Sharma penned a lengthy note dedicated to her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli after he announced he would be stepping down as the Test Captain of the Indian cricket team. The actress took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of Virat wearing the white Test Jersey along with a note detailing how proud she is of him and his seven-year-journey as the Test captain.

On Saturday, Virat took fans by surprise when he announced that he would be stepping down as the Test captain. The cricketer has issued a statement on Instagram, shortly after India’s series defeat against South Africa. Anushka, in her note, remembered the day Virat was given the responsibility of leading the Test team after MS Dhoni announced his retirement in 2014.

“I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you," she said.

Calling the couple ‘young and naive’ when he was handed the duty, Anushka added that they thought that ‘just good intentions, positive drive & motives can take you ahead in life.’ While she acknowledged that it could, she also pointed out that it comes with its share of challenges as well.

“They definitely do but, not without challenges. A lot of these challenges that you faced were not always on the field. But then, this is life right? It tests you in places where you least expect it to but where you need it the most. And my love, I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions. You led by example & gave winning on field every ounce of your energy to the extent that after some losses I’ve sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there’s still something more you could have done. This is who you are & this is what you expected from everyone. You’ve been unconventional & straightforward. Pretence is your foe & this is what makes you great in my eyes & the eyes of your admirers. Because underneath all this were your pure, unadulterated intentions always. And not everyone will be able to truly understand that," Anushka wrote.

While she noted that Virat isn’t perfect and has his share of flaws, Anushka added that he never tried to conceal them. “What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless. Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good," she concluded the note.

