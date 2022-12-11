Anushka Sharma Once Agreed That She Acted Arrogant Around Virat Kohli Because...

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the ever-sensational power couple in the industry have a knack for deriving happiness from little things. The duo have completed five years of blissful marriage and are even proud parents to daughter Vamika. While it’s fairly easy for anyone to make assumptions about their love story, surprisingly it wasn’t all fairytale when the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress had met the ace-cricketer for the first time. She has once stated that she had found Virat Kohli to be arrogant.

In one of her earlier interviews with the Filmfare Magazine, Anushka Sharma had shared, “If you’d ask me did Virat come to my house? Yes. Is he my friend? Yes. Do I know him? Yes. But there are other details people don’t know. We did an ad together. I put on an arrogant front because he’s believed to be arrogant too."

She further told how her assumptions were proven wrong after talking to Virat for the first time. Anushka had stated, “Before he acted tough, I wanted to have an upper hand. But when I met him, he was so easygoing, intelligent and funny. Considering it was a three-day shoot and on the second night I had called my friends over for dinner to celebrate my new house, I invited him too. That’s where it started. There were other people too but they didn’t make headlines."

The couple who completed five years on Sunday had tied the knot in Italy. They gave birth to daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. And since then, they’ve remained quite conscious about not revealing the pictures of their daughter to the public.

On the professional front, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress will be gracing the silver screens after a break of four years with Chakda Express. Directed by Prosit Roy, the biopic is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. This would mark the actor’s first ever project when Anushka Sharma is going to portray a character of an ace cricketer. Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also produced critically-acclaimed series like Pataal Lok and Mai: A Mother’s Rage’ along with a Netflix film ‘Bulbbul’.

