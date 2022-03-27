Anushka Sharma Pens Encouraging Note After India's Loss at ICC Women's World Cup

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma penned a heartwarming note for the Indian Women’s cricket team after their loss in the ICC Women’s World Cup. She took to her Instagram Story section to write, “The result did not go our way and was heartbreaking but what an exciting, enthralling match you fought right till the end girls. You will always have our never-ending support and belief."

Take a look at her post:

The team led by Mithali Raj was defeated by South Africa by three wickets.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress is taking on the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The film requires her to be in full form to look like a cricketer, and it looks like Anushka has been preparing hard for it. On Friday, the actress shared a video clip from her prep session as an Instagram Reel. In the video, Anushka can be seen practising how to bat and bowl in the nets. She can also be seen doing some workouts to prepare her body for her cricket practice. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Get-Sweat-Go! Chakda Xpress prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days."

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka’s come back to the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film is also special because Anushka returns to acting after Zero, which tanked at the box office. It also marks her first film after becoming a mother to Vamika. The actor gave birth to her daughter in 2021.

Meanwhile, the actress also stepped down from her production house Clean Slate Filmz (CSF) in order to focus on her “first love" which is acting. The actress had made the announcement on her Instagram account by sharing a lengthy note.

