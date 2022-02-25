Anushka Sharma Polishes Bowling Skills For Chakda 'Xpress, Jhulan Goswami Reacts

Anushka Sharma has begun preparation for her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress. The film is inspired by the life and times of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. While she was spotted in the nets polishing her batting skills earlier this week, on Friday she shared a picture in which she was seen attempting to replicate Jhulan’s bowling style. Anushka took to Instagram and shared a close-up shot of her hand with the red cricket ball in her hand.

She also shared a picture in which she was trying to imitate Jhulan’s ball delivery style. Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, “Grip by grip 💙🏏 #prep #ChakdaXpress." Jhulan took to the comments section and cheered Anushka on. She wrote, “Very nice" along with thumbs up, clapping and hands raised emojis. Besides Jhulan, Anushka also received praises from Neena Gupta and Saba Ali Khan. “Awesome!! 👏❤️" wrote Saba while Neena dropped a series of smileys.

Recently, a report claimed that Anushka has a tailor-made workout routine mapped out for her preparation. “If you closely follow Anushka’s social media, you will see that she is constantly putting up content related to working out. So, just to let the cat out of the bag, she has started prepping to play Jhulan on screen. She plays a cricketer in the film and while Anushka has always been one of the fittest actresses in Indian cinema, she will need to tailor-make her workout to achieve the kind of body and fitness level she needs to play Jhulan effectively," informed a trade source to Bollywood Hungama.

Chakda ‘Xpress marks Anushka Sharma’s first film since she and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika. It is also Anushka’s first film in four years. The actress took a break from work after wrapping up Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. While she has been away from the spotlight, Anushka has been busy behind the camera with her production house.

