Anushka Sharma Posts 'Ok Ok Types Photos', Arjun Kapoor Calls Them 'Kharaab'; See Post

On Friday afternoon, actress Anushka Sharma channelled her true self in a series of casual photos that fans have found extremely relatable. In the new series of photographs, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi fame dons a brownish hoodie matched with comfy black trousers. While black gum boots and matching statement sunglasses complete her look, Anushka Sharma left her sleek tresses open as she posed for the camera. The actress, in the caption, also opened up about the amount of contemplation she has to undergo before finally uploading the photographs.

According to Anushka, she usually doesn’t share pictures of herself that she doesn’t find out. However, today she spared herself from the usual trouble and broke her own stereotype of showcasing only her good side online. Anushka stated how none of the photos from her latest shoot turned out to be good but since she spend her precious time clicking the photo, the actress decided to post them.

Anushka wrote, “Ek bhi photo acchi nahin lagi mujhe! Toh Maine socha hamesha acchi photo daalna hai yeh kissne kaha? Toh yeh hain Meri ok ok type photos jo main naa daalti lekin apni keemti saans inko kheechne main use kari hai toh post karna toh banta hai. Chalo ok bye (I did not like a single photo! I wondered if it is necessary to always upload good photos. Who said it? So here are some of my ok ok photos which I usually don’t post but since I spend my precious breath clicking these, might as well share them. Okay then bye.)” Take a look at the post below:

Within an hour, the photos amassed over 4 lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. The photos caught the attention of actor Arjun Kapoor he dropped a hilarious response in the comment section. “Hoodie achi hai, photos toh kharaab hai I agree (Hoodie’s good but photos are bad I agree),” he wrote.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma has been away from celluloid for quite a few years. She will soon make her comeback by essaying the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the sports biopic, Chakda Xpress.

