Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had a big, fat, Indian wedding in the presence of their family and friends and renewed their vows. While fans showered the couple with love, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to shower them with love.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share the post featuring Hardik and Natasa’s wedding pictures. In the picture, Hardik and Natasa stood under a rain of flower petals. The two seemed genuinely happy as they had wide smiles on their faces. She wrote,"Congratulations@hardikpandya93 & #natasastankovic. Wishing you love and happiness forever!"

Meanwhile, Hardik and Natasa’s wedding was a lovely affair as they participated in two different wedding ceremonies. While the first one was a traditional white wedding, the other one which had taken place on Valentine’s Day saw the adorable couple in dazzling ethnic ensembles for their wedding ceremonies as per Hindu customs and traditions. After their beautiful wedding, the couple even shared cute pictures of themselves from the big day in Udaipur.

Natasa and Hardik confirmed that they were dating and engaged on Jan. 1, 2020. The couple left everyone stunned by sharing the news of their New Year proposal. It was later revealed that the couple is expecting their first baby. On May 31, 2020, the couple had a small wedding ceremony at their home and shortly after, they welcomed their son Agastya.

While we are aware of Hardik Pandya’s prowess in the field when it comes to cricket, his wife Natasa Stankovic, who originally hails from Serbia dabbles in modeling, dancing, and acting. She made her debut with Prakash Jha’s

Satyagraha as well as participated in Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9. Besides Satyagraha, Natasa has starred in several other films as well such as Fukrey Returns, Daddy, Zero, The Body, and Flesh.

