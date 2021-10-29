Anushka Sharma Realises She Is Our ‘WhatsApp Uncle’ as She Wishes Fans Good Morning Everyday

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is an avid social media user, never fails to update her fans and her followers about her life. Be it sharing pictures with her family, or her vacation pictures, the actress wears her heart on sleeves. She is also one of the few Bollywood celebrities who do not fail to wish their fans good morning. While wishing her followers on Friday morning, Anushka had a realisation. She said that she is our ‘Whatsapp uncle’ wishing us good morning every day.

She took to her Instagram Story section to write this as she wished her fans with yet another picture of a sunrise.

The actress is currently in Dubai accompanying her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli for the ongoing T20 World Cup Tournament. Kohli led Team India faced Pakistan last Sunday for their first match in the grand tournament.

Meanwhile, Anushka shared a couple of photos from Dubai to give a glimpse of her life there. She had shared an adorable picture of Virat with their daughter Vamika. In the picture, Vamika can be seen playing in a ball-pit while Virat looks at her and smiles. She captioned the picture, “My whole heart in one frame."

Anushka had previously shared a glimpse of Virat quarantining separately from her.

Earlier this month, Anushka also resumed shoot work after accompanying Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika during his cricket tournaments. Since has been shooting for various brand commitments since then and is snapped often by the paparazzi. Anushka has been away for a while from acting now but has produced several projects. She was last seen in 2018’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. It is speculated that she will make her acting come back with Jhulan Goswami biopic.

