Anushka Sharma Regrets Not Doing This In Her Childhood: 'Wouldn't Have Been In This State If...'

Anushka Sharma has been busy with her training for Chakda Xpress. The actress essays the role of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. Anushka has been sharing glimpses of her training on Instagram lately. In her new post from the field, she revealed she has one regret — not playing cricket as a child.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka shared a sweaty selfie and wrote, “Kaash bachchan mein kuch toh cricket khela hota, toh aaj haalat aisi na hoti (I wish I played a little cricket as a child, I wouldn’t have been in this state at least)."

On Tuesday, Anushka had shared yet another selfie to reveal that she has gotten a tan owing to her outdoor practice sessions. In the photograph, Anushka was seen flaunting the tan on her face as she smiles at the camera and clicks a selfie. Anushka looks pretty in the make-up-free look. Taking to the captions, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor wrote, “‘Tan’ on ten 🌞."

The actress had previously revealed that she has been taking cricket tips from her husband, Virat Kohli. “We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips," she told Harper’s Bazaar.

“I always appreciated how mentally pressurising it can be to play cricket, but now, I also understand how physically draining it is. I remember when Virat would sometimes come to see me on a film set, and he would watch us on late-night shoots or in very cold places, he would be bewildered and wonder how we were able to do it. Now, I talk to him about the things that he’s been doing for so many years," she added.

