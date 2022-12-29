Anushka Sharma Has Our Mouth Watering As She Relishes Lip-Smacking Chole Bhature in Delhi; See Pic

Anushka Sharma is the ever-affable diva of Bollywood who has time and again shown her acting mettle through awe-inspiring performances in films like NH 10 and Band Baaja Baraat. Not only that, her social media game is on point as she likes to share moments from her life with avid fans from time to time. Additionally, the actress likes to relish delicacies — be it mouth-watering croissants and now some lip-smacking Chole Bhature!

On Thursday, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress who is currently in Delhi took to her Instagram stories to share some mouth-watering pictures of the Delhi food she has been munching on and that too at the peak of bone-chilling winters. While the first picture showed a plate filled with Chole and Bhature and some salads to go with that combination, the second picture had a plate full of other North-Indian dishes in the form of delicious-looking Paneer, daal and Aloo Paratha. She wrote in the first picture, “When in…" and completed it with “The Delhi (mouth watering emoji)" caption.

As fans would know, Anushka’s hubby Virat Kohli is also a big fan of Chole Bhature. In one of his interviews he confessed his love for the savoury delicacy.

Earlier this week, Anushka Sharma along with her husband and ace-cricketer Virat Kohli were papped outside Mumbai airport. In a clip that was shared by a popular paparazzo handle, the couple looked as flamboyant as ever. While Anushka had donned a black high-neck top, and paired it with blue high-waist denim. She had added a yellow cap and was carrying a white puffer jacket with her. On the other hand, Virat looked smart in a white t-shirt and black pants. He completed her look with a white cap and matching shoes. Virat had kept his wifey close as they both smilingly posed for the lens. They had even obliged security personnel at the airport with selfies, and wished the shutterbugs happy holidays.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is all set to make comeback with her film Chakda ‘Xpress. Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. It is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz. Chakda ‘Xpress marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she and husband Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021.

