Anushka Sharma Remembers Irrfan Khan on His Birth Anniversary, Shares His Old Quote on Wanting Fame

The void left by Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise in 2020 will be a hard one to fill for a long time. Known for his prolific acting skills, the late star was not only admired by his fans and moviegoers and enjoyed immense respect from his peers and industry colleagues as well. On January 7, the actor marked his birth anniversary and Anushka Sharma shared a post on social media to remember him.

The Chakda Xpress actress took to her Instagram story section to share a photo of Irrfan Khan along with his quote, “Wanting fame is a disease and one day I will want to be free from this disease, from this desire. Where fame doesn’t matter. Where just experiencing life and being okay is enough."

Earlier, she also shared an old clip of Irrfan’s roundtable with Rajeev Masand.

Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 after battling a colon infection. On his birth anniversary, his son Babil Khan took to Instagram and shared pictures from the time Irrfan had just embraced fatherhood. The actor was seen sharing happy moments with Babil in these pictures. Sharing the pictures, Babil confessed he misses Irrfan.

He wrote, “Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that’s okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don’t think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here."

The post left fans emotional. Many took to the comments section to remember Irrfan. Babil recently made his acting debut with the Netflix film Qala. The film was produced by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma.

