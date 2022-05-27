Anushka Sharma Reunites With 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' Co-star Ranbir Kapoor at Karan Johar's Party; Pic

Anushka Sharma was elated to meet her ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ co-star Ranbir Kapoor at Karan Johar’s birthday bash on May 25. Anushka and Ranbir’s on-screen as well as off-screen chemistry was loved by the audience during ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ promotions. The film was also a hit at the box office.

The duo had a happy reunion as they met at Karan Johar’s birthday bash that took place at Yash Raj Films studios. Costume designer Eka Lakhani shared a group pic in which Ranbir is wrapping his arm around Anushka as they flash million-dollar smiles. Anushka reshared Eka’s post on her Instagram Stories and added a heart gif to it. Anushka and Ranbir have also worked together in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Bombay Velvet’.

The star-studded event was attended by the who’s-who of Bollywood, including Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Kiran Rao, Neetu Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan among many others.

While Ranbir Kapoor attended the bash with his mother Neetu Kapoor, Anushka arrived alone. Ranbir also adorably promoted her mom’s upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo while posing for the paps at the party. JugJugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta, also features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Kohli. In the film, Anil plays Neetu’s husband. The movie is scheduled to be released on June 24.

Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot with Ranbir in April this year, was missing at the celebrations as she is currently shooting for her first international project — Heart of Stone — along with Gal Gadot.

