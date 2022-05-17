Anushka Sharma Says Virat Kohli Gives Her Batting Tips for Chakda Xpress: 'I Like to Share My Videos with Him'

Anushka Sharma has revealed she’s taking help from her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli for her upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka has been working on the movie for weeks now, sharing glimpses of her training on the ground.

In a recent interview, the actress confessed that Virat gave her batting tips. She added that since Virat is not a bowler, she turns to her bowling coach for help. Anushka also revealed that she records her training videos and shares them with Virat to get his opinion.

“Yes, we definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips," she told Harper’s Bazaar, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

“I always appreciated how mentally pressurising it can be to play cricket, but now, I also understand how physically draining it is. I remember when Virat would sometimes come to see me on a film set, and he would watch us on late-night shoots or in very cold places, he would be bewildered and wonder how we were able to do it. Now, I talk to him about the things that he’s been doing for so many years," she added.

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka’s first project since she welcomed her daughter Vamika. This is also her first acting gig since 2018. She was last seen in Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking with the magazine, Anushka had revealed that Chakda Xpress was delayed due to the pandemic and her pregnancy.

During the film’s announcement, Anushka called the project ‘really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice.’ “As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit," Anushka added.

