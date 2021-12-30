Anushka Sharma Shares Cute Selfies on Social Media, Her Caption Will Surely Make You Smile

Anushka Sharma treated her Insta fam with some cute selfies recently. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a black top and keeps her short hair open. Her beauty looks flawless in the pictures and fans could not help but admire the actress.

She captioned the images as, “Hair- there- everywhere (sic)."

Anushka was speculated to be part of Jhulan Goswami biopic but news reports have suggested that she may just end up backing it as a producer. A recent report revealed that Bulbbul fame Tripti Dimri will be stepping in place of Anushka to play the leading role of the Indian cricketer.

Advertisement

The report (via Bollywood Hungama) also suggests that the film will now be made as a Netflix Original and will not be released in the theatres as planned earlier. The film is being helmed by Pari fame Prosit Roy and the prep has already begun. The film is expected to go on floors by the first quarter of 2022. It has been titled Chakdah Express. However, the film was put on hold amid the pandemic.

Anushka and her husband also heaped praise of Ranveer Singh starrer cricket biopic 83. Anushka shared positive feedback for the film and highlighted Ranveer’s stellar performance as Kapil Dev. She said: “A magical moment in India’s sporting history brought to life so beautifully by the entire team of #83TheFilm. @kabirkhankk thank you for letting the newer generations relive this through your film and @RanveerOfficial, what can I say?"

She added: “You are just superlative in the film. Not a single false note from you in any frame, just sheer brilliance on your part. Loved all performances equally! Well played team 83 @deepikapadukone @RelianceEnt (sic)."

Advertisement

Anushka was blessed with her baby girl Vamika earlier this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.