Anushka Sharma Shares Gorgeous Sun-Kissed Pictures; Says ‘Main Good Light Ki Deewani Hoon’

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most adored actresses in the industry. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress who is an avid social media user, often amuses her fans by posting intriguing pictures and videos. Maintaining the trajectory, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress took to Instagram on Sunday and treated her fans to some gorgeous sun- kissed pictures.

In the pictures posted on the photo-and-video-sharing platform, Anushka is seen posing for the lens at her home. The first photo sees the PK actress dressed in a dark green crop sweater and a white top. Anushka looked into the lens as she looks gorgeous with her luscious locks open. Wearing a minimal make up look and kohl-rimmed eyes, the Band Baja Baarat actress accessorised her look with a pair of trendy large hoop earrings.

The second picture puts on display a side profile of the actress, in which she looks breathtakingly beautiful. Her hair is seen flying with the wind, while she poses for the lens by looking off the camera.

The next photo sees Anushka looking right into the lens, while she bore an intense look.

The last snap sees a smiling Anushka as she poses while standing in front of the balcony. The Sultan actress personified beauty in the picture as half of her face gets covered by her hair.

Check the pictures below:

The actress went all out with her caption,as she took inspiration from 2003 released romantic drama, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon starring Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan among others. Talking about her love for ‘good light’ , the actress captioned the post as, “Main good light ki deewani hoon."(and added a frog emoticon).

As soon as the post hit Instagram, Anushka’s friends from the industry started commenting on the actress’ adorable pictures. Aditi Rao Hydari dropped a heart shaped eye emoticon as she loved the actress’ snaps, while scores of fans heart and fire emoticons as they liked the photo.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress will make her comeback in films with her upcoming sports biographical Chakda Express based on the life of women’s cricket champion, Jhulan Goswami. The film is also special because Anushka returns to acting after Zero, which tanked at the box office. It also marks her first film after becoming a mother to Vamika. The actor gave birth to her daughter in 2021.

