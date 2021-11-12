Anushka Sharma Shares Stunning Pics in Black Dresses from 1st Photoshoot After Vamika's Birth

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were blessed with baby girl named Vamika in January, earlier this year. While the actress resumed work after a few months of delivery, she recently did her first professional photoshoot and shared stunning pictures on social media.

Dressed in a black leather shirt, Anushka looked gorgeous as ever as she stunned on the cover of Grazia. She completed her look with some blingy accessories. In another pic, she stuns in a black see through dress with a bold slit and feathers. In another pic she wears an off-shoulder dress and lets her eyes do all the talking.

Anushka Sharma Shares Priceless Photo With Vamika, Check Out Celebs’ Cute Moments With Their Kids

Advertisement

In another pictures, she wore a blouse and trousers in black.

Celebs like Ranveer Singh, Mouni Roy, Nargis Fakhri among others dropped in comments on Anushka’s pics.

On the work front, she is yet to announce her new film project.

Speaking to Grazia, Anushka said, “One of the things this experience has taught me is to always look at the positives. It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn’t playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader."

Read: Anushka Sharma Says Her First Trimester Was ‘Awful’: ‘It Was Nice to Have Virat By My Side’

Anushka also resumed work after accompanying Virat Kohli during his cricket tournaments. Since then she has been shooting for various brand commitments and is often snapped by the paparazzi in and around Mumbai. Anushka has been away for a while from acting now but has produced several projects. She was last seen in 2018’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. It is speculated that she will make her acting come back with Jhulan Goswami biopic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.