Anushka Sharma Shares Sun Kissed Selfie With Fans, Take a Look at It

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is an avid social media user and recently, she shared a flawless sunkissed selfie and wished her fans and followers a good morning with it. In the photo, she can be seen posing in her printed night suit. She kept her hair open as she smiled at the camera. Along with the picture, Anushka wrote, “Good Morning" and added a hand waving emoji.

Meanwhile, Anushka joined her husband, cricket Virat Kolhi in Dubai for the ongoing T20 World Cup. She shared an adorable picture of the team India captain with their daughter Vamika. Anushka had previously shared a glimpse of Virat quarantining separately from her.

In the picture, Vamika can be seen playing in a ball-pit while Virat looks at her and smiles. She captioned the picture, “My whole heart in one frame."

Virat, too, shared a family picture featuring the three of them.

The 33-year-old actor often shares pictures from her personal album and this time she shared pictures of Virat waving to her from another room’s balcony. Anushka took to Instagram and shared a few photos of him standing a few balconies away from her room and also of him waving to her from the hotel’s lawn below.

“Couldn’t choose between these two captions - Quarantine makes the heart fonder and Love in the time of bubble life, Oh Well you get the point," Anushka wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, Anushka also resumed shoot work after accompanying Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika during his cricket tournaments. Since has been shooting for various brand commitments since then and is snapped often by the paparazzi. Anushka has been away for a while from acting now but has produced several projects. She was last seen in 2018’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. It is speculated that she will make her acting come back with Jhulan Goswami biopic.

