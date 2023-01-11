Anushka Sharma Shares Unseen Pic With Daughter Vamika on Her 2nd Birthday, Take a Look

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma welcomed her daughter Vamika with her cricketer-husband two years ago. On the little munchkin’s second birthday, the Chakda actress shared an unseen photo with her daughter and penned the sweetest caption for her. In the picture, Anushka can be seen sitting on a park bench with Vamike in her arms. The little one can be seen kissing Anushka on her face, while the latter let out a wide smile.

Sharing this adorable photo, Anushka penned, “Two years ago my heart grew wide open ❤️ "

Advertisement

Take a look:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed Vamika in 2021. Meanwhile, the couple has decided not to raise Vamika in the public eye and not divulge the identity of their daughter. They share photos with Vamika but have never revealed her face.

The couple carried out a statement through their Instagram stories when Vamika’s images were accidentally revealed during India vs. South Africa match when the camera zoomed towards Anushka in the stands where she was watching the game with Vamika in her arms. The image lasted around 10 seconds and gave the first glimpse of Vamika’s face. The couple has urged the media several times to not reveal the identity of their child.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for ‘Chakda Express’. The actress recently wrapped up shooting for the same. The film will mark her first film since 2018’s Zero and also her first film after the birth of Vamika. Directed by Prosit Roy, it will release on Netflix.

Read all the Latest Movies News here