Anushka Sharma Shares Video of 'Hard and Intense' Cricket Prep for Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma is married to cricketer Virat Kohli, and now the actress is getting some first hand experience of playing the game. The Bollywood actress is taking on the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The film requires her to be in full form to look like a cricketer, and it looks like Anushka has been preparing hard for it. On Friday, the actress shared a video clip from her prep session as an Instagram Reel.

In the video, Anushka can be seen practicing how to bat and bowl in the nets. She can also be seen doing some workout to prepare her body for her cricket practice. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Get-Sweat-Go! Chakda Xpress prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days." Her fans cheered for her in the comments as Anushka sweated it out in the sun.

Advertisement

Last month, Anushka was clicked by shutterbugs at a Mumbai cricket ground, where she was seen stretching ahead of her practice session.

The actress was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Chakda Express is also special because Anushka returns to acting after Zero, which tanked at the box office. It also marks her first film after becoming a mother to Vamika. The actor gave birth to her daughter in 2021.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.