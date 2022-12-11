Anushka Sharma Shares Virat Kohli Memes On Anniversary, BTS' Jin Debuts Buzz Cut Ahead of Military Enlistment

Anushka Sharma found the funniest way to mark her fifth wedding anniversary with Virat Kohli. The actress, on Sunday, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures, which included a picture of the Indian cricketer resting following Anushka’s delivery and memes trolling them, along with a sweet wedding anniversary wish. “What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love!" she wrote. On the other hand, Virat shared a picture of the couple against a sunset. Sharing the picture, Virat wrote, “5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart."

Shoaib Malik posted a video with his wife, tennis star Sania Mirza amid divorce speculations. Shoaib’s post comes a day after he broke the silence on his and Sania’s divorce rumours by calling it “a personal matter". Shoaib shared a new promotional teaser of their upcoming talk show ‘The Mirza Malik Talk Show’ which will be streaming on OTT platform, Urduflix. Needless to say, the post went viral within a few minutes. One user commented, “RIP for those who thinking they divorced."

TV actress Tina Datta has once again made an entry into Bigg Boss 16, a day after she was evicted from the show. Tina’s re-entry comes as no surprise for Bigg Boss viewers who predicted that she would most likely be sent to a secret room. In an upcoming episode, Shalin Bhanot will once again be given a choice to give up the remaining prize money of Rs 25 lakh and save Tina. This time, Shalin chooses to save Tina and tells the housemates, “To hell with it. Jo bhi jeetega, 25 lakh main dunga (I will give Rs 25 lakh to whoever wins the show) I have no problem." However, Tina seems upset with Shalin. When she re-entered, she got into a fight with him.

Shakira reacted to Morocco beating Portugal. Morocco made history on Saturday after it beat Portugal at the FIFA 2022 for 1-0 to enter the semi-finals. The team’s star player Cristiano Ronaldo was benched from the match. While fans across the world had all kinds of reactions — some celebrating and some expressing their shock over Portugal’s exit — Shakira was nothing but happy for Africa. Rooting for the team to lift the cup this year, Shakira tweeted, “This time for Africa!! 👏 #WorldCup."

BTS singer Jin had the fandom in tears after he shared pictures of his military buzzcut. The singer is enlisting for military training on Tuesday, December 13. Kim Seokjin took to Weverse and shared selcas showing his hairstyle for the upcoming military training. The Astronaut singer was seen wearing a black tee and taking a selfie with extremely short hair. Sharing the picture, Jin said, “kekekekekeke (it’s) cuter than I thought."

