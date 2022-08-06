Anushka Sharma Shows Off Her 'Mehnat' as She Flaunts Her Toned Arms in Post Workout Selfie

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that she is in perfect shape and form for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The Jhulan Goswami biopic will mark her return to the big screen after her 2018 film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. This will also be Anushka’s first film after she welcomed her daughter Vamika with her cricketer-husband, Virat Kohli.

Anushka who was recently on a trip returned to Mumbai a couple of days back and she is already back to work. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram Story section to share a photo from her gym where she is seen proudly flaunting her toned arms and biceps. She can be seen wearing a neon crop top paired with black pants. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Mehnat karri aur show off nahin kiya toh kya mehnat karri."

Take a look at the photo:

The celebrity couple returned to Mumbai earlier this week after their exciting vacation in Europe. On early Tuesday, the power couple caught the attention of paps as they arrived at the Mumbai Airport.

Meanwhile, recent reports state that Anushka Sharma will be heading to Leeds for an intensive training session for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The actress plays the role of former Indian women’s cricket captain Jhulan Goswami in the biopic. Anushka kicked off the shoot a few days ago. Chakda Xpress marks Anushka Sharma’s first film in four years. This will also be her first film since she embraced motherhood. The actress welcomed daughter Vamika with her husband Virat Kohli in 2021.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is set to release on Feb 02, 2023.

