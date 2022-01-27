Home » News » Movies » Anushka Sharma Soaks Up The Sun, Blushes In New Sunkissed Pics; Fans Ask 'Where Is Vamika'

Anushka Sharma Soaks Up The Sun, Blushes In New Sunkissed Pics; Fans Ask 'Where Is Vamika'

Anushka Sharma shares a new bunch of pictures from South Africa. The actress was seen posing during the golden hour.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 27, 2022, 13:42 IST

Anushka Sharma shared a bunch of sunkissed pictures on Instagram on Saturday. The actress, who is currently in South Africa with Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika, shared pictures in which she was soaking up the sun. Anuska was dressed in an oversized white T-shirt with jogger pants.

Flaunting her short hairdo, Anushka struck a number of poses during the golden hour. While she was seen trying different styles with her hair in the first three pictures, she also shared a candid shot in which she appeared to be laughing and blushing when the photo was taken. She shared the picture with the caption, “Sunny side up."

Anushka was showered with compliments from many, including Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan. Saba commented, “Beautiful" along with a heart emoji. Many fans too gave her compliments such as ‘beautiful’, ‘gorgeous’ and ‘lovely’. A few also wondered about Vamika. A number of these fans’ comments read, “Where is Vamika?" One even requested Anushka to share a picture with the one-year-old soon.

Vamika recently came under the spotlight after her face was revealed during the recent India vs South Africa ODI match. While Anushka and Virat have been trying to keep her identity away from the cameras, a cameraman revealed Vamika’s face during the recent match. Anushka was seen holding Vamika in her arms and cheering for Virat when he scored his half-century.

After the pictures when viral, Anushka and Virat issued a statement. “Hi guys! We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate (it) if Vamika’s images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you," they said.

first published: January 27, 2022, 13:42 IST