Anushka Sharma Steps Away from Her Banner Clean Slate Filmz: 'Will Dedicate Time to My First Love'

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has announced that she is stepping away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz (CSF) in order to focus on her “first love" which is acting. The actress made the announcement on her Instagram account by sharing a lengthy note.

Clean Slate Filmz is a production and distribution company established by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma in October 2013. Based in Mumbai, it has produced acclaimed projects like NH10, Paatal Lok, and Bulbbul. Sharing the news of her exit from CSF, Anushka wrote, “Onwards and Upwards @kans26 @officialcsfilms! My best wishes are always with you!" Anushka’s fellow colleague, actress Deepika Padukone, who also owns a production house, liked her post.

In her note, Anushka said, “When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I’m deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve. While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today."

She further said that after becoming a mother, she has to balance her life in “an entirely new fashion like never before." Anushka welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Virat Kohli in January 2021.

“So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place," Anushka said.

“I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF and hope to be a part of many clutter-breaking projects that would be produced by CSF. I can’t wait to see how he grows the company from strength to strength with the stellar line up of projects that he has handpicked, nurtured and given life to. My best wishes to the entire family at CSF. Love you all," the actress concluded.

