Anushka Sharma Stuns in Pink Suit While Virat Kohli Sports Blue Turban for Shoot; See Viral Pics

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is having a busy time right now. She has gotten back to work and has several projects in the pipeline. Her production house has a lineup of a series of interesting projects and she is also the mom of a one-year-old. Amid these, a picture of the actress from a set emerged online. The actress was joined by her cricketer husband Virat Kohli on the set. The couple was clicked on the set shooting for an undisclosed project.

Recently, Anushka shared a throwback photo and looked back at the time she had an easier schedule. She took to her Instagram account and shared a photo where she can be wearing a black dress with white dots. She has her phone in her hand and is looking cutely at the camera. Along with the photo, she wrote, “#throwback to the time I could drink not one but two cups of ‘hot’ coffee in peace and then even scroll my phone maybe! #ifyouknowyouknow."

Meanwhile, Anushka, who has been away from the spotlight after the 2018 release Zero, is all set to return with Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, with Anushka assuming the role of the legendary cricketer. “It is a tremendously meaningful picture since it is fundamentally a narrative of the immense sacrifice," the actress wrote while sharing a clip of the trailer for the film a few days back.

Though she hadn’t faced the camera since 2018, Anushka was actively involved in her production company, Clean Slate Filmz. Under the banner, Anushka backed the hit Amazon Prime Series Paatal Lok and Netflix drama Bulbbul. She is also backing Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut project Qala.

